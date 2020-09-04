10-års-jubilæum

Torsdag den 27. august kunne støtteforeningen »Aktivitetshusets Venner« fejre deres 10-års-jubilæum. Det foregik ved en reception i Drag­ørs Aktivitetshus, hvor Jon Harrild ved klaveret stod helt alene for den musikalske del – for på grund af corona måtte man udelade fællessang. Foto: TorbenStender.
