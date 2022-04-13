155 år med sang

Dragør Sangforening i gang med prøverne til deres 155-års-jubilæum – som med koncert og fællessang blev fejret i onsdags, den 6. april. Foto: TorbenStender.
Dragør Sangforening i gang med prøverne til deres 155-års-jubilæum – som med koncert og fællessang blev fejret i onsdags, den 6. april. Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2021 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk