Åbning af søbadet udskudt

Åbningen – og dermed også salget af sæsonkort – på Dragør Søbad, der skulle have fundet sted i morgen (lørdag), er desværre blevet udskudt, på grund af de høje coronasmittetal. Foto: TorbenStender.
Åbningen – og dermed også salget af sæsonkort – på Dragør Søbad, der skulle have fundet sted i morgen (lørdag), er desværre blevet udskudt, på grund af de høje coronasmittetal. Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2021 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk