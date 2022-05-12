Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
Opsætningen af badebroen er en festdag i Søvang. Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
Opsætningen af badebroen er en festdag i Søvang. Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.

Badebro på plads

Brobisser fra Søvang lagde lørdag den 7. maj Søvangs badebro ud.

Igen i år lykkedes det de hårdtarbejdende frivillige at sætte badebroen, som med sine 279,1 meter er danmarks længste, op på en enkelt dag.

Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2021 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk