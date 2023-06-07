Badevandstemperatur

Badevandstemperaturerne på Dragør Søbad er igen stigende. Højeste temperatur på 19 grader er tre grader varmere, end den var i sidste uge. Og sammenligner man målingen med den fra samme uge sidste år, er vandet også en anelse varmere nu. Her var vandet nemlig 18 grader.
Badevandstemperaturerne på Dragør Søbad er igen stigende. Højeste temperatur på 19 grader er tre grader varmere, end den var i sidste uge. Og sammenligner man målingen med den fra samme uge sidste år, er vandet også en anelse varmere nu. Her var vandet nemlig 18 grader.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2023 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk