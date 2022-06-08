Badevandstemperatur

Det smukke og dejlige pinsevejr har haft effektiv indflydelse på vandtemperaturen i Øresund. På Dragør Søbad kunne man således allerede fra morgenstunden 2. pinsedag, mandag den 6. juni, hoppe i vand, der var kommet op på hele 18 grader. Lufttemperaturen på dette tidspunkt var knap så høj, men toppede dagens måling med 17 grader.
