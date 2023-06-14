Badevandstemperatur

Badevandstemperaturerne på Dragør Søbad er målt til at ligge på cirka de samme temperaturer som i sidste uge. Til gengæld er lufttemperaturerne blevet varmere tidligt på dagen.
