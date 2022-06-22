Badevandstemperatur

De helt rigtige sommerdage lader vente på sig. Der er derfor heller ikke den seneste uge sket meget med luft- og vandtemperaturen. De er begge stort set uændret i forhold til sidste mandag. Vandtemperaturen kan svinge sig en enkelt grad op, mens højden for lufttemperaturen ligger uændret på 19 grader.
