Badevandstemperatur

Trods omslag i vejret måles både vand- og lufttemperatur ved Drag­ør Søbad højere, end den gjorde ved sidste uges måling, og i en sammenligning med sidste år ser det også noget bedre ud for øjeblikket. Badevandet er nemlig tre grader varmere end 2022.
