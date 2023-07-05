Badevandstemperatur

Omslaget i vejret kan nu for alvor ses i den lokale måling af luft- og vandtemperaturen. I forhold til sidste uge var det mandag 6 grad koldere på Dragør Søbad – mens vandets temperatur var faldet fra 22 til 17 grader.
Omslaget i vejret kan nu for alvor ses i den lokale måling af luft- og vandtemperaturen. I forhold til sidste uge var det mandag 6 grad koldere på Dragør Søbad – mens vandets temperatur var faldet fra 22 til 17 grader.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2023 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk