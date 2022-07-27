Badevandstemperatur

Onsdag i sidste uge var vejret flot og temperaturen en del højere end mandagens måling. Foto: TorbenStender.
Onsdag i sidste uge var vejret flot og temperaturen en del højere end mandagens måling. Foto: TorbenStender.
Mandagens temperaturmålinger ved Dragør Søbad viser en lille stigning i vandtemperaturen og et lille fald i lufttemperaturen.
Mandagens temperaturmålinger ved Dragør Søbad viser en lille stigning i vandtemperaturen og et lille fald i lufttemperaturen.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2022 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk