Badevandstemperatur

Den seneste uges varmebølge har sat sit præg på mandagens temperaturmåling ved Dragør Søbad. Både vand- og lufttemperaturen er steget ikke mindre end fem grader i forhold til sidste mandags måling – og en enkelt måling endda hele seks grader.
