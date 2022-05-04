Badevandstemperatur

Drag­ør Søbad byder på muligheden for en kølig dukkert. Dagen efter åbningen af badeanstalten toppede vandtemperaturen ved de 12 grader, og lufttemperaturen ved de 17 grader.
Drag­ør Søbad byder på muligheden for en kølig dukkert. Dagen efter åbningen af badeanstalten toppede vandtemperaturen ved de 12 grader, og lufttemperaturen ved de 17 grader.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2021 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk