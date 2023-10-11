Berigtigelse

I artiklen »Ungdommen paradis« havde sætternissen desværre fået indsneget en fejl i fotokrediteringen. Fotoet tilhører ikke arkivet, men privatpersonen Dines Bogø. 

Vi beklager fejlen.

Red. 

