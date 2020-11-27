Biograf i kirken

I søndags, den 22. november, viste Store Magleby Kirke på storskærm filmen »Phantom of the Opera« til franskmanden Paul Goussots akkompagnement på orglet.
Efterhånden som mørket faldt på udenfor, syntes kirkerummet at forvandle sig til en rigtig biograf.
