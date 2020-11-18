Drageflyvning

En lille gruppe drageflyvningsentusiaster havde i lørdags taget opstilling på græsarealet mellem havnen og Drag­ør by. Uheldigvis var der ikke megen vind på dagen. Foto: TorbenStender.
En lille gruppe drageflyvningsentusiaster havde i lørdags taget opstilling på græsarealet mellem havnen og Drag­ør by. Uheldigvis var der ikke megen vind på dagen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2020 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk