Du danske sommer …

Gåserepublikkens gæs holder deres helt eget vandpytte-party, når himlen åbner sluserne. Foto: HAS.
Der er fascinerende at følge, hvordan flokkene i strækmarch og med højlydt skræppen flytter sig fra det ene vandhul til det næste. Foto: HAS.
