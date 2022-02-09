Fastelavnstræning

En større gruppe ryttere fra Dragør Fastelavnsforening var søndag eftermiddag ude og træne inden den traditionsrige fastelavnsridning søndag den 27. februar. Foto: TorbenStender.
