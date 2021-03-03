Fundamentet er lagt

På Krudttårnsvej skrider det nye byggeri, der skal resultere i åbning af en SuperBrugsen senere på året, fremad. Fundamentet står færdigt, og således kan man nu se hele bygningens placering på grunden. Foto: HAS.
