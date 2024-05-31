Gang i haven

Gunna Amalie Hansen, der nærmer sig 100 år, og som har passet og plejet sin hibiscus-plante i over 40 år, måtte imponeret over plantens tidlige blomstring midt i maj tilkalde avisens fotograf, så alle kunne få det flotte syn at se. Foto: TorbenStender.
