Grønt i en grå tid

På Nordre Væl kan man på lørdage, hvor vejret er til det, finde et udvalg af skønne blomster og planter fra Hammers Have. Trods corona er det nemlig stadig muligt at glæde hinanden med en pragtfuld buket eller en forårsgrøn plante. Foto: TorbenStender.
På Nordre Væl kan man på lørdage, hvor vejret er til det, finde et udvalg af skønne blomster og planter fra Hammers Have. Trods corona er det nemlig stadig muligt at glæde hinanden med en pragtfuld buket eller en forårsgrøn plante. Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2020 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk