Guldbrudeparret Gunnlaug og Hans Møller.
Guldbrudeparret Gunnlaug og Hans Møller.

Guldbryllup

Gunnlaug og Hans Møller har guldbryllup på fredag, den 15. juli. Den store begivenhed fejres om morgenen på selve dagen i hjemmet i Dragør med åbent hus for familie, venner og bekendte.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2022 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk