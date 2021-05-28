Foto: TorbenStender.
I rette element

Museumskutteren, Elisabeth K 571, blev sidste onsdag sat tilbage i sit rette element efter en kort tur på land.

Det var de mange frivillige fra Elisabeth Skibslaug, der efter at have klargjort skibet stod for søsætningen.

Foto: TorbenStender.
