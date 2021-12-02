Jul i Dragør

Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
Til glæde for byens borgere, store som små, var nissepigerne på spil i den gamle by. Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
Boderne på Badstuevælen er godt besøgt. Foto: TorbenStender.
Fin Alfred og Mogens Bille hjalp den gode stemning på vej med deres musikalske talenter. Foto: TorbenStender.
Med det køligere vejr er det godt, man kan få lidt at spise og en varm drik. Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
På Badstuevælen er der skruet helt op for julehyggen. Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
