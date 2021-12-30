Julehandel i den gamle by

Hos farvehandler Jørgen Palm Steffen kunne man nå de allersidste julegaver helt frem til den 24. december om formiddagen. Her er butiksindehaveren med hans julevartegn – det er nøddeknækkeren til venstre og farvehandleren til højre! Foto: TorbenStender.
Hos farvehandler Jørgen Palm Steffen kunne man nå de allersidste julegaver helt frem til den 24. december om formiddagen. Her er butiksindehaveren med hans julevartegn – det er nøddeknækkeren til venstre og farvehandleren til højre! Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2021 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk