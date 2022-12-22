Julemarked afslutning

Fin Alfred og Mogens Bille takker af for i år. Foto: TorbenStender.
Fin Alfred og Mogens Bille takker af for i år. Foto: TorbenStender.
Kommunens ældre, der kan have svært ved at besøge julemarkedet, får muligheden takket være Cykling uden alder. Foto: TorbenStender.
Kommunens ældre, der kan have svært ved at besøge julemarkedet, får muligheden takket være Cykling uden alder. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der er gang i ponyridningen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der er gang i ponyridningen. Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2022 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk