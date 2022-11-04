Det er en fyldt kirke, der nyder tonerne af Mendelssohns Elias. Foto: TorbenStender.
Kirkekoncert

Søndag den 30. oktober opførtes i Store Magleby Kirke Mendelssohns oratorium, Elias – og nok en gang skete det ved Københavns Kantatekor foran et fyldt kirkerum.

Sopran Philippa Cold. Foto: TorbenStender.
