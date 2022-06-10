I forbindelse med kirkens fødselsdag bydes de fremmødte på kaffe og kage. Foto: TorbenStender.
I forbindelse med kirkens fødselsdag bydes de fremmødte på kaffe og kage. Foto: TorbenStender.

Kirkens fødselsdag

Pinsedag, søndag den 5. juni, fejrede Store Magleby Kirke den kristne kirkes fødselsdag.

Efter pinsegudstjenesten blev deltagerne budt på kaffe og kage, som i det gode vejr, dagen bød på, kunne nydes udenfor.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2022 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk