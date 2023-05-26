Foto: TorbenStender.
Konfirmationer

Store Magleby Kirke dannede torsdag den 18. maj, Kristi himmelfartsdag, og lørdag den 20. maj ramme om forårets sidste konfirmationer i Dragør. 

Det var her elever fra Store Magleby Skole, der blev konfirmeret.

Der er fyldt i kirken. Foto: TorbenStender.
Konfirmanderne hentes i flotte køretøjer. Foto: TorbenStender.
