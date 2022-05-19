Traditionen tro var der i storebededagsferien konfirmationer i Dragørs kirker. Foto: TorbenStender.
Konfirmationer i Dragør

Dragør Nyts fotografer var i weekenden ude for at »fange« søde, vidunderlige, sjove, herlige og forunderlige situationer ved konfirmationerne i kommunens to kirker.

En af konfirmanderne havde et ret eksotisk »køretøj«. Foto: Hans Jacob Sørensen.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Fotos: TorbenStender og Hans Jacob Sørensen.

