Korsang på julemarkedet

Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Musikskolens »Spirekor« sørger for underholdning lørdag ved Dragør Julemarked. Foto: TorbenStender.
Musikskolens »Spirekor« sørger for underholdning lørdag ved Dragør Julemarked. Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2022 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk