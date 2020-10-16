Kransenedlæggelse

I anledning af årsdagen for Roflotillens kamp mod Den Engelske Flåde ved Falsterbo afholdes der tirsdag den 20. oktober kl. 10.00 kranse- og buketlægning ved mindesmærket på kirkegården ved Store Magleby Kirke.

Mindesmærket på Store Magleby Kirkegård.
Mindesmærket på Store Magleby Kirkegård.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2020 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk