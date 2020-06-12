Kreativt genbrug

Kreative sjæle har i den seneste tid hygget sig med at skabe en lille miniby på Fogdens Plads – bygget af murstensrester fra et hus, der er ved at blive opført i Skipperstræde. Foto: TorbenStender.
