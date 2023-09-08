Loppemarked

Der er mange loppemarkeder i og omkring Dragør for tiden. I ugens udgave af Dragør Nyt fik vi fejlagtigt angivet, at billedet er fra sidste weekends loppemarked i Søvang. Fotoet stammer rent faktisk fra Kræmmergårdens loppemarked i Store Magleby, der fandt sted lørdag den 2. og søndag den 3. september. Vi beklager fejlen. Foto: TorbenStender.
