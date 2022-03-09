Lynladestander

Dragør har fået sin første lynladestander. Det er OK, der på SuperBrugsens parkeringplads på Krudttårnsvej har sat lynladeren op. Det forlyder endvidere, at opladning ved den pågældende stander vil være gratis i en periode. Foto: TorbenStender.
