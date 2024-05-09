Borgmester Kenneth Gøtterup holder en lille tale, inden han lægger kommunens krans ved mindestenen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Lys i vinduet

Den 4. maj blev befrielsen fejret med flere arrangementer om besættelsen

Af Mikael Sonne

Danmarks befrielse blev lørdag den 4. maj fejret med spændende arrangementer i og omkring den gamle by. Det fælles tema var besættelsestiden.

Der var blandt andet foredrag i Dragør Besøgscenter af historiker og forfatter Simon Kratholm Ankjærgaard og politimand og forfatter Martin Q. Magnussen, medens Dragør Musik- og Kulturskole stod for fællessang ved den gamle værftsbygning. Dagens arrangementer tog sin afslutning i Dragør Kirke, hvor der stod aftenandagt med kransenedlæggelse på programmet.

 

Drag­ør Musik- og Kulturskoles leder Jacob Honoré synger for til fællessangen. Foto: TorbenStender.
I Dragør Besøgscenter giver politimand og forfatter Martin Q. Magnussen foredrag om besættelsens sidste forbrydelse. Foto: TorbenStender.
Elever fra musikskolen optræder for forsamlingen ved den gamle værftsbygning, der fungerede fint som ramme for et arrangement med fokus på historien. Foto: TorbenStender.
Sognepræst Jens Bach Pedersen står for aftenandagten. Foto: TorbenStender.
Marinehjemmeværnet lægger en krans ved mindestenen ved Dragør Kirke. Foto: TorbenStender.
