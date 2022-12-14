Madindsamling

Lions Dragør havde i sidste uge, nærmere bestemt lørdag den 10. december, nok en gang foran lokale forretninger taget opstilling med indkøbsvogne for igen at samle madvarer ind til tre organistaioner, der hjælper hjemløse i København.

Flittigt går folk hen og støtter op om indsamling af madvarer til hjemløse. Foto: TorbenStender.
