Repræsentanter fra Marinehjemmeværnet i Drag­ør deltog i højtideligheden. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der bliver lagt en buket ved mindesmærket på Drag­ør Kirke. Foto: TorbenStender.
Mindehøjtidelighed

Ved mindestenen ud for Dragør Kirke blev der forrige tirsdag, den 4. maj, om aftenen afholdt en mindehøjtidelighed i forbindelse med Danmarks Befrielse. Og selv om det regnede, holdt Jørgen Palm Steffen fanen højt.

