Nogen højere …?

Lige nu står byens stokroser meget flotte – og høje! Som her på Wismarstræde 2, som allerede i sidste uge kunne måles til hele 384 cm. Foto: Busch-Jensen.
Lige nu står byens stokroser meget flotte – og høje! Som her på Wismarstræde 2, som allerede i sidste uge kunne måles til hele 384 cm. Foto: Busch-Jensen.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2022 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk