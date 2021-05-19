Nu åbner museerne

Drag­ør Museum slog dørene op i mandags, mens man på Danmarks Lodsmuseum og Amagermuseet åbner i dag, onsdag den 19. maj. Foto: TorbenStender.
På Amagermuseet kan man opleve en helt ny fotoudstilling, der sætter lys på efterkommere af de gamle slægter i Dragør og Store Magleby. Foto: Christian Aagaard.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Der er meget at opleve på Drag­ør Museum – heriblandt de smarte interaktive skærme. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
