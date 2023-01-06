Sognepræst Jens Bach Pedersen nyder også tonerne. Foto: TorbenStender.
Sognepræst Jens Bach Pedersen nyder også tonerne. Foto: TorbenStender.

Nytårsjazz

I Dragør Kirke tog man nytårsdag, søndag den 1. januar, hul på det nye år med en frisk udgave af deres traditionelle jazzgudstjeneste.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2022 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk