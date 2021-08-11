Öresundsmarkedet takker af

I weekenden blev årets tredje og sidste udgave af Öresundsmarkedet afholdt på havnepladsen.
Arrangør Christian Willesen glæder sig over den fremragende stemning på årets markeder. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: Öresundsmarkedet.
De mange boder på Öresundsmarkedet har været godt besøgt i denne sæson. Foto: TorbenStender.
