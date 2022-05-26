Punchruten

Efter en veloverstået tøndeslagning drager fastelavnsrytterne ud på en punchrute, der blandt andet bringer dem til Kongevejen i Dragør. Foto: TorbenStender.
Efter en veloverstået tøndeslagning drager fastelavnsrytterne ud på en punchrute, der blandt andet bringer dem til Kongevejen i Dragør. Foto: TorbenStender.
Både ryttere og heste får sig et velfortjent hvil ved frokosten på Dragør Strandhotel. Foto: TorbenStender.
Både ryttere og heste får sig et velfortjent hvil ved frokosten på Dragør Strandhotel. Foto: TorbenStender.
Sidst på eftermiddagen vender fastelavnsrytterne tilbage til Store Magleby. Foto: Thomas Mose.
Sidst på eftermiddagen vender fastelavnsrytterne tilbage til Store Magleby. Foto: Thomas Mose.
Ved festpladsen i Store Magleby får rytterne af borgmester Kenneth Gøtterup overrakt jubilæumsemblemer, og de to hollandske repræsentanter, ambassadør Rob Zaagman og borgmester Marianne van der Wehle, byder ind til samtale. Foto: Thomas Mose.
Ved festpladsen i Store Magleby får rytterne af borgmester Kenneth Gøtterup overrakt jubilæumsemblemer, og de to hollandske repræsentanter, ambassadør Rob Zaagman og borgmester Marianne van der Wehle, byder ind til samtale. Foto: Thomas Mose.
Kenneth Gøtterup synger skålsang for rytterne. Foto: Thomas Mose.
Kenneth Gøtterup synger skålsang for rytterne. Foto: Thomas Mose.
Der skåles og synges med rytterne. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der skåles og synges med rytterne. Foto: TorbenStender.
Efter de mange punch-stop er stemningen blandt fastelavnsrytterne blevet en anelse mere afslappet. Foto: Thomas Mose.
Efter de mange punch-stop er stemningen blandt fastelavnsrytterne blevet en anelse mere afslappet. Foto: Thomas Mose.
Foto: Thomas Mose.
Foto: Thomas Mose.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2022 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk