Regnbue over Sydstranden

En af Dragør Nyts læsere fangede søndag den 2. juli denne smukke regnbue fra Vierdiget på Sydstranden. Foto: Tom Clausen.
En af Dragør Nyts læsere fangede søndag den 2. juli denne smukke regnbue fra Vierdiget på Sydstranden. Foto: Tom Clausen.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2023 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk