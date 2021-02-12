Skiftedag

Banken på Dragørhjørnet er netop nu i færd med et »hamskifte«, idet BankNordiks danske aktiviteter er blevet overtaget af Spar Nord. Godkendelsen hos myndighederne gik hurtigere igennem, end man havde ventet, hvorfor skiftet allerede kunne ske pr. 1. februar. Nu skal alt det praktiske på plads – herunder facadeudsmykning med mere. Under BankNordik var Carsten Ardilsø filialdirektør – og han fortsætter i samme rolle for afdelingen under Spar Nord, hvor han ser frem til at udbygge bankens rolle i lokalsamfundet – både for private og for erhvervskunder. Foto: TorbenStender.
