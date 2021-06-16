Søbadet er åbent

Drag­ør Søbad kunne i lørdags – lidt forsinket – slå dørene op til badesæsonen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Drag­ør Søbad kunne i lørdags – lidt forsinket – slå dørene op til badesæsonen. Foto: TorbenStender.
I år blev det Sonja Sølyst (i midten), der fik det eftertragtede medlemskort med nr. 1 til Drag­ør Søbad. Foto: TorbenStender.
I år blev det Sonja Sølyst (i midten), der fik det eftertragtede medlemskort med nr. 1 til Drag­ør Søbad. Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2021 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk