Foto: TorbenStender.
Sol og varme

Efter en noget trist juli måned kom solen og varmen for alvor til landet i sidste uge. På DMI’s målestation på Drogdens Fyr blev der  lørdag den 8. august målt 30,8°. Dragør Søbad melder om helt op til 33° i luften og 26° i vandet.

