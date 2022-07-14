Båden klargøres. Foto: TorbenStender.
Båden klargøres. Foto: TorbenStender.
Det gode vejr udnyttes til en hyggelig cykeltur. Foto: TorbenStender.
Det gode vejr udnyttes til en hyggelig cykeltur. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der er tid til en snak med naboen under »havearbejdet«. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der er tid til en snak med naboen under »havearbejdet«. Foto: TorbenStender.
En gåtur blandt stokroseidyllen i den charmerende gamle by. Foto: TorbenStender.
En gåtur blandt stokroseidyllen i den charmerende gamle by. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der nydes en kop kaffe på havnen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Der nydes en kop kaffe på havnen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Stokroser. Foto: TorbenStender.
Stokroser. Foto: TorbenStender.
Træværket friskes op – i skyggen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Træværket friskes op – i skyggen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2022 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk