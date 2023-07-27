Sommer i Dragør

På Sydstranden kan man møde heste på ferieophold. Foto: TorbenStender.
Mange turister gæster den gamle by og havnen. Ofte foregår turen til Drag­ør i turistbusser. Foto: HAS.
Andre kommer marcherende via Amarminoen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Og nogle vælger i stedet for at cykle hertil – eksempelvis sågar en naver på visit helt fra Schweiz. Foto: TorbenStender.
