Sommer i Dragør

I weekenden var der gang i Drag­ør med Öresundsmarkedet på havnepladsen, loppemarked på fortet, badning i havet og musik rundt i byen. Foto: TorbenStender.
I weekenden var der gang i Drag­ør med Öresundsmarkedet på havnepladsen, loppemarked på fortet, badning i havet og musik rundt i byen. Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.
Foto: TorbenStender.

Erhvervsmæssig affotografering af Dragør Nyts annoncer og tekst er ikke tilladt.
© Copyright 2015–2020 Dragør Nyt.
Forbehold for trykfejl.

Hjemmesiden er lavet af Starco Grafisk